Kendrapara: The crocodile census at Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district started on Monday.

According to reports, at least two teams are carrying out the enumeration in four ranges. Following this, the park had been closed for visitors for 11 days beginning January 4 for the conduct of the crocodile census.

As per the census conducted in 2022, the national park houses 1,784 saltwater crocodiles.