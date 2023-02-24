Cristiano Ronaldo To Sell His Manchester Mansion

Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo signed a contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr FC in December last year in a sensational deal which has reportedly made him the world’s highest-paid footballer. With the forward looking set to remain in Saudi for at least a couple of years, he has decided to put his European mansion in Manchester on sale.

In a report carried by the Sun, The 38-year-old footballer is demanding a whoppig 5.5 million pounds or nearly INR 55 Crore for this luxurious property which has a swimming pool, tennis courts as well as a cinema room.

As far as the ex-Manchester United striker is concerned, he is currently living in Saudi with his partner and kids and even though the local law prohibits unmarried couples from staying together, an exception is being made for the footballer. After a slow start to his competitive career in the Saudi League, he did return to his goal-scoring ways, netting a quadruple in the match against Wehda as Al-Nasser emerged victorious 4-0 with the talismanic striker being the only goal-scorer in the match.

As far as the race to the Saudi Pro League title is concerned, it is a closely-contested fight for now with Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr second at the table with 40 points from 17 matches. Al-Ittihad are the current leaders but they are not too ahead of Nassr, with 41 points, having played a game extra.

The Portugal International would want to give his best to ensure he now also has a league title win in Asia to his credit in addition to an already impressive trophy collection.