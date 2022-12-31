Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo Signs For Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr

By Pragativadi News Service
5

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a deal, believed to be worth more than 200 million euros, for Saudi Arabian Club  Al Nassr, the club announced.

“I can’t wait to discover a new football league in a different country,” said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player.

“The vision with which Al Nassr operates is very inspiring, and I am delighted to join my teammates, so that together we can help the team achieve greater success,” he added.

Al Nassr have won nine Saudi Arabian league titles, the last in 2019.

Ronaldo left Manchester United last month following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

