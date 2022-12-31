Cristiano Ronaldo Signs For Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a deal, believed to be worth more than 200 million euros, for Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr, the club announced.

“I can’t wait to discover a new football league in a different country,” said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player.

“The vision with which Al Nassr operates is very inspiring, and I am delighted to join my teammates, so that together we can help the team achieve greater success,” he added.

<>

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

</>

Al Nassr have won nine Saudi Arabian league titles, the last in 2019.

Ronaldo left Manchester United last month following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.