Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture With Lionel Messi
Doha: The GOATs reunited on the football field as Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain took on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Al-Hilal XI in a friendly encounter. The match ended with the French side securing a thrilling 5-4 victory despite playing most of the game with a man short. After the match, Ronaldo posted a number of pictures on Instagram, including one with his ‘greatest-rival’ Lionel Messi. The caption of the picture simply won fans’ hearts.
Though the Portuguese footballer failed to inspire his team to a win on the field, he won the internet with his post after the game. Ronaldo wrote: “So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!”.
So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/qZqKGHsrVD
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 19, 2023
