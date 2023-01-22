Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture With Lionel Messi

Doha: The GOATs reunited on the football field as Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain took on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Al-Hilal XI in a friendly encounter. The match ended with the French side securing a thrilling 5-4 victory despite playing most of the game with a man short. After the match, Ronaldo posted a number of pictures on Instagram, including one with his ‘greatest-rival’ Lionel Messi. The caption of the picture simply won fans’ hearts.

Though the Portuguese footballer failed to inspire his team to a win on the field, he won the internet with his post after the game. Ronaldo wrote: “So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!”.