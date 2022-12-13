Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Inspirational Message After Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Exit
After Cristiano Ronaldo’s team Portugal was knocked out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, the star has now posted a message on Instagram.
In the story, the 37-year-old revealed that he is still overcoming the pain of Portugal’s exit. He posted a photo, where it was scribbled, “3 ASPECTS OF REALITY PAIN, UNCERTAINTY AND CONSTANT WORK”
Currently, it has been rumoured that Ronaldo might join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in the coming days. According to reports, he has been offered a two-and-a-half year deal worth 200 million euros per season.
