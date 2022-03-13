Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks World Record With Stunning Hat-trick Against Tottenham

England: Cristiano Ronaldo has scripted history with a stunning hat-trick in the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at the Old Trafford on Saturday.

With this, Ronaldo became the leading goal scorer in the history of the sport, surpassing football great Josef Bican.

Ronaldo’s fabulous strike came after Fred flicked the ball on into his path before he took a touch and then hit a curler past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris which nestled into the top corner at the far post.

The 37-year-old Portuguese striker drew level with Bican for most combined goals in a playing career.

Ronaldo scored the 49th hat-trick of his club career and also became the second-oldest player in Premier League history to net a treble after Teddy Sheringham in August 2003 (37y & 146d). Ronaldo also recorded his 94th and 95th Premier League goal for Manchester United.