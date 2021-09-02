Cristiano Ronaldo breaks men’s career international goalscoring record, surpasses Iran’s Ali Daei

London: Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time international goalscoring record with his 110th Portugal goal and then scored an injury-time winner to salvage his country a dramatic 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over the Republic of Ireland.

The historic moment, one that was being eagerly looked forward to since the commencement of the tournament, arrived in the 89th minute when the Portuguese striker struck a goal to level the scores 1-1 in the match. Six minutes into the stoppage time, Ronaldo added another goal to take his tally to 111 goals in 180 games.

The 36-year-old has taken 180 matches to get to the tally of 110 goals. Ali Daei had scored 109 goals in 149 appearances for the national side.

Portugal sit top of Group A with 10 points from four matches, although Serbia are only three points behind with a game in hand.