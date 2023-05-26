Crisis-hit Go First extends flight cancellations till May 28

New Delhi: Domestic airline Go First on Friday announced that all their flights remain suspended till 28 May. Go First had on 2 May filed for involuntary insolvency and announced the suspension of its flights, which was initially for two days.

The airline company, previously known as Go Air, announced that a refund in full amount would be made shortly.

Go First’s announcement comes a day after aviation watchdog DGCA asked the cash-strapped airline to submit a comprehensive plan for the revival of its operations, including details about the availability of operational planes and pilots, within 30 days.

The airline cited ‘operational reasons’ for the cancellations of flights. “We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 28th May 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly” the announcement read.

The airline also noted, “the company will be able to resume bookings shortly.”

The no-frills carrier, which is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process, stopped flying on 3 May and lessors are looking to take back aircraft leased to the carrier.