Criminal Action Against Colleges Seeking Grant-In-Aid Through Fake Docs: Higher Edu Dept

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Department has decided to initiate criminal action against colleges involved in claiming for Grant-in-Aid through forged documents.

IAS Saswat Mishra, Higher Education Department Principal Secretary, has written a letter to the Principals of all 488-category & 662-category Aided Degree Colleges regarding the claim for Grant-in-Aid through forged/fake documents.

The Higher Education Dept stated that during verification some proposals received for post approval under various GIA Orders, forged/fake documents have been detected in a couple of cases. “Steps are being taken to initiate criminal action against the Principal/other staff of the colleges concerned responsible for such forgery.,” the letter read.

The Principal Secretary has advised the Principals of all 488-category & 662-category Aided Degree Colleges to scrutinize all supporting documents carefully before sending any proposal to the Higher Education Department for post approval in favour of teaching/non-teaching staff of thier college.

“Detection of forged/fake documents in future will be viewed very seriously and criminal, as well as disciplinary action, will be taken against the said Principal and/or the person(s) responsible for such forgery,” the letter further read.