Crimes On Rise: 1.34 Lakh Cases Registered In 2020 As Against 1.21 Lakh In 2019

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra on Monday informed the Assembly that the crime graph in the state is rising by the day with 1.34 lakh cases registered in 2020 as against 1.21 lakh in 2019.

Replying to a question of Jashipur MLA Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Minister Mishra said while 1,21,525 criminal cases were registered in 2019, total of 1,34,243 cases were lodged in the state last year.

As per the figures provided by the Minister, Ganjam police district, which came second in terms of criminal cases (6,194) registered in 2019, reported the highest 7858 cases last year followed by Bhubaneswar police district (7674) and Angul police district (7,024).

Boudh police district recorded the lowest 1,131 criminal cases this year as against 1186 cases registered last year. Besides, 4180 criminal cases were registered in the Cuttack police district.