Kandhamal: The CID Crime Branch of the Odisha Police will now investigate the mysterious death of a man, allegedly beaten to death by police in Kandhamal district. The victim, Jyestha Bandaki, was reportedly a ganja peddler.

Due to the case’s sensitivity, the Crime Branch has taken over the investigation by order of the DGP.

Crime Branch DSP Rajat Ray is set to lead the investigation into the incident. Previously, actions were taken against certain officials of the Gochhapada police station following accusations related to the death of Jyestha.

Jyestha’s body was discovered near Danganamu Ghat within the jurisdiction of the Gochapada police station on September 26. Allegations surfaced that he was involved in ganja smuggling and was killed by police officers, who then disposed of his body. Reports claim that on September 26, he and a friend were transporting contraband and liquor on a motorcycle when they were pursued by the Kandhamal Police.

Allegations state that the police struck their motorcycle, causing serious injuries. In response to the incident, on October 2, the Kandhamal SP suspended two officers and dismissed three home guards.

