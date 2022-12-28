Crime Branch Intensifies Probe into Death of Two Russian Nationals in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The five-member Crime Branch team headed by DSP Tapan Kumar Dash including two Inspectors and one ASI have intensified the probe into the mysterious death of a Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov and his friend in a hotel in Rayagada.

The CB team has collected all relevant documents and photographs from the Rayagada District Police while examination of the two foreign Russian Nationals namely— Panasenko Natalia and Turov Mikhail— who were in the tourist group from Russia.

The CID CB Team examined their interpreter namely Jitendra Singh who is accompanying them and guiding them during their tour in Odisha and also examined a cab driver namely Natobar Mohanty who was driving the car during their Odisha tour.

Besides, CID CB Team has also collected copies of their passports and supportive documents regarding Travel in India. The enquiry into the incident is continuing.