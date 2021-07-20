Crime Branch Deputes Team To Assist Police In ACF Death Case Investigation

Bhubaneswar: The mysterious death case of Parlakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra is to be investigated by the Crime Branch as the investigation team on Tuesday deputed to assist Gajapati police in investigating the case.

After Odisha DGP, Abhay took the decision to give the charge to the Crime Branch, the four-membered team led by DSP Bijay Kumar Mallick have deputed to assist Gajapati police.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abhiram Mahapatra, the father of the deceased also met DGP, Abhay demanded a proper investigation of the case.

Speaking to the media about the development, Crime Branch ADG Sanjeev Panda said that the CB has formed a four-member team including a DSP rank officer and an inspector to help the police in the investigation.

According to sources, the ACF reportedly sustained critical burn injuries in a fire mishap at his residence in Parlakhemundi and later succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.

However, following an investigation, it was discovered that there was no clue of any fire mishap inside the quarter. A case under sections 302 and 120 (b) has been registered at Paralakhemundi police station.