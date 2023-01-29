Crime Branch Begins Probe Into Firing On Naba Das

Cuttack: The Odisha Crime Branch CID has taken over the investigation into the shooting of state health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das by a police ASI in Jharsuguda district on Sunday.

According to reports, a seven-member special Investigating team comprising Cyber Expert, Ballistic Expert and officers of the Crime Branch has been formed to investigate the incident.

The Special team is led by Ramesh Ch Dora OPS, DySP. He along with a Ballistics expert reached Jharsuguda by a special helicopter to immediately start the investigation pending the arrival of other team members.

Crime Branch Additional DG Arun Bothra has also accompanied them to personally supervise and monitor the investigation.