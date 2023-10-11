Crime Against Girl Child: Mother Kills Newborn in Jajpur, Baby Girl Dumped in Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar: When the world celebrates the International Day of the Girl Child on Wednesday, Odisha witnessed some shocking incidents of cruelty and negligence towards girl child.

In a heartbreaking occurrence, a woman is accused of strangling her three-day-old daughter on Wednesday in a slum close to Champajhar Park in the Tamka police station area of Jajpur district.

According to sources, Rabindra Mahanta’s wife allegedly killed her newborn daughter after being irate while giving birth to her second daughter.

The Tamka police detained the suspect and opened an investigation into it.

In a shocking incident, on Wednesday, a baby girl who had been abandoned was found behind a bush in Muktidhipa village, Bhasma police station, Sundargarh district.

Later, locals traced the mother, who ran after giving birth to the baby. Police took custody of that mother along with the newborn baby.

Also, in another unfortunate incident, a man named Mohan Sahu ran away from the hospital, leaving his wife, Anima, after she gave birth to a girl child at Chandbali Hospital in Bhadrak district.