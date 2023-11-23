Cricketer S Sreesanth, 2 others booked for cheating by Kerala police

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth is facing fresh allegations of fraud and a case has been registered against him by the police in Kerala.

Two of his friends have also been named in the case. The complaint was lodged by Sarish Gopalan, who claimed that Rajeev Kumar and Venkatesh Kini extorted Rs 18.70 lakh from Sreesanth by promising to set up a sports academy in partnership with him, which was to be built in Kollur, Karnataka.

Sreesanth and the two others have been accused under IPC section 420. This is not the first time that Sreesanth has been in the news for the wrong reasons. In 2008, he was involved in a dispute with Harbhajan Singh during an IPL match.

Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth, resulting in a ban for the entire season. In 2013, Sreesanth was detained along with two Rajasthan Royals teammates for spot-fixing during the IPL.

He was banned for life by the board, but the ban was later reduced to seven years after a Delhi court acquitted him of spot-fixing charges due to lack of evidence. After the ban was lifted, he played for Kerala in domestic cricket.