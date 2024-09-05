New Delhi: Following his retirement from T20 internationals post India’s victory in the T20 World Cup this year, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja seems to have commenced a new innings in politics by joining the BJP. The announcement was made by the cricketer’s wife, Rivaba Jadeja, who is a BJP MLA from Gujarat.

In a post on X on Thursday, Ms Jadeja shared photos of Ravindra Jadeja’s card as a BJP member, along with her own. The post mentioned the BJP’s ‘sadasyata abhiyan’, or membership drive, which began on September 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also renewed his membership of the party under the drive the same day.

Rivaba Jadeja joined the BJP in 2019 and ran in the Gujarat Assembly elections for the Jamnagar North seat in 2022. Her husband, Ravindra Jadeja, campaigned for her, contributing to her victory by a margin exceeding 50,000 votes.

At the same time, Ravindra Jadeja’s father and sister supported the Congress party, but Ms Jadeja stated this was not a problem. Addressing potential ideological differences with her cricketer husband, she remarked, “We are not two individuals; we are united as one. Our thought process and ideology are aligned. We support each other perfectly. There’s no room for confusion. We are certain about our life’s choices and what to avoid. The family stands united without any ideological confusion; it’s purely a matter of belief.”