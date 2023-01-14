Cricketer Rajashree Swain Death: Hand Written Note Recovered From Her Scooty Holds Two Responsible

Cuttack: A hand written note of former woman cricketer Rajashree Swain has been recovered from her scooty dickey even as her death is shrouded in mystery after her family members alleged her death as a case of murder.

Police today recovered the note which held two persons responsible for her death. The note mentioned a coach and a former member of OCA. It is yet to be confirmed whether the note was written by Rajashree.

Gurudujhatia police which is investigating the case has sent the note to forensic lab for examination.

Sources said, some officials of OCA are likely to be questioned by the probe team regarding the death of the slain cricketer.

The 26-year-old sportsperson was found hanging from a tree inside a dense forest near Gurudijhatia in Cuttack district on Friday. She was missing since January 11.

Her scooter and helmet was found abandoned near the forest.

The cause of Swain’s death will be clear once the post-mortem report arrives, police said.

The cricketer from Puri district was here to attend a training camp organised by the Odisha Cricket Association for an upcoming national-level tournament in Puducherry.

Swain, however, failed to clinch a place in the 16-member team selected for the tournament.

“She was seen crying on Wednesday evening after the names of team members were announced, and went missing from the hotel, where we had all put up for the training session, shortly after,” said Swain’s friend.

A missing complaint was lodged at the local Mangalabag police station in Cuttack city by coach Pushpanjali Banerjee, after Swain could not be reached over phone.

Her family members alleged that Swain, a right-arm fast bowler and a middle-order batter, was murdered “as the body bore injury marks and her eyes were damaged”.

They also claimed that Swain was refused a berth in the team despite performing better than many others who have been selected.

Subrat Behera, the CEO of the association, said the selection was done in a very transparent manner, expressing shock over the demise of the cricketer.