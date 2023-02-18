Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Selfie Controversy: Two Youths Taken Into Custody

New Delhi: Police here has taken two youths into police custody for allegedly manhandling Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car following a row over clicking of selfies.

The youths, taken into custody, were identified as Rudra and Sahil.

According to reports, the incident took place early on Wednesday morning outside a luxury hotel in Vile Parle East where Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car was attacked with a baseball bat after he turned down a request for selfies.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Police have now arrested a woman social media influencer – identified as Sapna Gill – and booked seven others on the charge of rioting and extortion.