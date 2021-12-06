Cricket South Africa Announces Updated Schedule Of India Tour

Johannesburg: Ahead of the Indian cricket team’s tour of South Africa, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the updated schedule.

The updated schedule is as follows: First Test will take place from December 26-30 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion; Second Test will take place from January 3-7, 2022, at the Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg; Third Test will take place from January 11-15, 2022, at the Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town.

The first ODI will take place on January 19, 2022, at the Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl; Second ODI will take place on January 21, 2022, at the Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl; Third ODI will take place on January 23, 2022, at the Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town.

As announced over the weekend, the tour has been reduced from three series to two: the Test and One-Day International series, taking place from December 26 to January 23, 2022, across four venues, following successful engagement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The four-match T20 international series will be rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year.