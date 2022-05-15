Cricket fraternity mourns demise of Andrew Symonds

Melbourne: Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has died at the age of 46 in a a single-car crash late on Saturday. The retired all-rounder died in Hervey Range, 50 km west of Townsville in far north Queensland, when his vehicle left the road and rolled.

His former mates were shocked to hear the news and soon some of them shared their views about this tragic news. Many of them posted condolences to the former cricketer’s family. This is how the cricket world reacted.

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul 🙏#RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

Devastating news! Condolences to Andrew Symonds family, Thoughts & prayers with the family and friends! — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) May 15, 2022

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. 💔😞 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

This is so devastating 😞

Roy was So much fun to be around

Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022