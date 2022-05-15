Andrew Symonds
Cricket fraternity mourns demise of Andrew Symonds

By Haraprasad Das
Melbourne: Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has died at the age of 46 in a a single-car crash late on Saturday. The retired all-rounder died in Hervey Range, 50 km west of Townsville in far north Queensland, when his vehicle left the road and rolled.

His former mates were shocked to hear the news and soon some of them shared their views about this tragic news. Many of them posted condolences to the former cricketer’s family. This is how the cricket world reacted.

 

 

 

