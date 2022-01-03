Cricket Australia Chief Nick Hockley Latest To Get Covid

Sydney: Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley on Monday became the latest person to contract COVID-19 during the Ashes series against England. Hockley, who is fully vaccinated, developed mild symptoms and immediately got tested and isolated, with a positive PCR result confirmed.

“I am isolating at home with my family, who have returned negative results,” he said. Hockley has had no direct contact with either the Australian or England squads, in line with Cricket Australia’s biosecurity protocols for the tour.

Australian batsman Travis Head tested positive last week and has been ruled out of the fourth Ashes Test starting in Sydney on Wednesday, with Usman Khawaja expected to replace him