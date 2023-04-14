Crew Crunch Hits Air India’s Flight Services To Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, And Qatar

New Delhi: Air India is temporarily reducing the frequency of flights to Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar to manage the problem of crew and plane shortages.

According to a report by MoneyControl, from the last week of April to May end, the airline has cancelled one flight every week on both sides between Delhi and Muscat, Delhi and Dubai, and Delhi and Abu Dhabi.

“Air India and Air India Express are aligning their networks causing several Air India flights to be cancelled,” an Air India official told MoneyControl. Another official said that the airline’s decision to cut flights to the West Asian countries is part of the carrier’s network restructuring to make the most of its fleet of planes.

“Air India will cut flights to the Middle East after Eid-ul-Fitr as traffic falls drastically after the Eid holidays in those countries, while domestic summer traffic in India will rise due to school vacations,” he said adding that to benefit from Eid-ul-Fitr traffic, Air India has also temporarily increased the frequency of flights between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in April.

The first official also noted that some flights between India and West Asian nations would be impacted in the coming months as Air India and AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, align their networks.

For the past six months, Air India has struggled with a shortage of pilots and planes as it strives to grow under its new owners, the Tata Group, and extend its worldwide operations, the report noted.