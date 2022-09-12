Cremation Of Body On Umerkote Road: Sec 144 To Remain Till 9 PM

Umerkote: Section 144, which was clamped in Umerkote after tension erupted over burial of a woman on Saturday evening, will remain in force till 9 pm today.

According to reports, Pushpanjali Bagh had died on Friday. However, her body was not allowed to be buried in the cemetery meant for Christians as her name was not registered at JELC church which was mandatory in the community.

Following this, a land at Ektaguda village was allotted to them for burial.

Alleging that Bagh’s burial was done on roadside land, locals blocked the Umerkote-Nabarangpur highway.

To maintain law and order in the area, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed by the administration.