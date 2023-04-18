Lok Seva bhawan
Creche To Be Opened On Odisha Lok Seva Bhawan Premises For Staffers’ Children

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will soon set up a crèche at the Lok Seva Bhawan as a welfare measure for employees working at the state Secretariat. The facilities at the proposed crèche can be used by the employees on a payment basis.

The Women & Child Development Department has written a letter in this regard to additional secretaries of all departments.

“As a welfare measure for the employees working in the Secretariat, a Creche is going to be established and functional very soon in Lok Seva Bhawan,” the letter read.

Enrolment criteria for children, timing & fees –

  • Child of Secretariat employee.
  • Age: 6 months to 6 years (higher age in exceptional cases).
  • Timing of the Creche: 9.30 am to 7.00 pm on all working days (to be closed on Govt. holidays)
  • Registration fees: Rs. 2000/- (one time).
  • Monthly fees: Rs. 1500/- (to be paid by 5th of every month).
  • Initial enrollment will be for 10/15 children only. Enrollment will be decided on a first come first serve basis. Priority will be given to 6m-3 years children.

Facilities to be offered in the creche

  • Nurturing, responsive and inclusive environment
  • Clean hygienic environment
  • Dedicated, well trained Creche Sahayika for safety & care of the children
  • Development & age-appropriate activities
  • Child friendly toys/books/play activities
  • Child friendly toilets
  • First aid and medical facilities
  • Refrigerator, Microwave, Water filter
  • Waiting area & breastfeeding corner for mothers
  • Safety & security
  • CCTV cameras

Guidelines for parents

  • Parents to drop the child with extra 2/3 pairs of clothes, & diapers.
  • Tiffin box with sufficient food or snacks for the FULL DAY to be sent with the child. Refrigeration and heating facility is available.
  • Mothers/fathers can visit the child at any time if required.
  • Latest pick up time from the crèche will be 6.30 pm.
  • No visitors will be allowed inside the crèche other than the parents (In exceptional cases, on the basis of a written permission from either of the parents this may be permitted. However, the decision of the Creche coordinator would be final in this regard.)

 

 

