Creche To Be Opened On Odisha Lok Seva Bhawan Premises For Staffers’ Children

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will soon set up a crèche at the Lok Seva Bhawan as a welfare measure for employees working at the state Secretariat. The facilities at the proposed crèche can be used by the employees on a payment basis.
The Women & Child Development Department has written a letter in this regard to additional secretaries of all departments.
“As a welfare measure for the employees working in the Secretariat, a Creche is going to be established and functional very soon in Lok Seva Bhawan,” the letter read.
Enrolment criteria for children, timing & fees –
- Child of Secretariat employee.
- Age: 6 months to 6 years (higher age in exceptional cases).
- Timing of the Creche: 9.30 am to 7.00 pm on all working days (to be closed on Govt. holidays)
- Registration fees: Rs. 2000/- (one time).
- Monthly fees: Rs. 1500/- (to be paid by 5th of every month).
- Initial enrollment will be for 10/15 children only. Enrollment will be decided on a first come first serve basis. Priority will be given to 6m-3 years children.
Facilities to be offered in the creche
- Nurturing, responsive and inclusive environment
- Clean hygienic environment
- Dedicated, well trained Creche Sahayika for safety & care of the children
- Development & age-appropriate activities
- Child friendly toys/books/play activities
- Child friendly toilets
- First aid and medical facilities
- Refrigerator, Microwave, Water filter
- Waiting area & breastfeeding corner for mothers
- Safety & security
- CCTV cameras
Guidelines for parents
- Parents to drop the child with extra 2/3 pairs of clothes, & diapers.
- Tiffin box with sufficient food or snacks for the FULL DAY to be sent with the child. Refrigeration and heating facility is available.
- Mothers/fathers can visit the child at any time if required.
- Latest pick up time from the crèche will be 6.30 pm.
- No visitors will be allowed inside the crèche other than the parents (In exceptional cases, on the basis of a written permission from either of the parents this may be permitted. However, the decision of the Creche coordinator would be final in this regard.)
