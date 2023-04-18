Creche To Be Opened On Odisha Lok Seva Bhawan Premises For Staffers’ Children

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will soon set up a crèche at the Lok Seva Bhawan as a welfare measure for employees working at the state Secretariat. The facilities at the proposed crèche can be used by the employees on a payment basis.

The Women & Child Development Department has written a letter in this regard to additional secretaries of all departments.

“As a welfare measure for the employees working in the Secretariat, a Creche is going to be established and functional very soon in Lok Seva Bhawan,” the letter read.

Enrolment criteria for children, timing & fees –

Child of Secretariat employee.

Age: 6 months to 6 years (higher age in exceptional cases).

Timing of the Creche: 9.30 am to 7.00 pm on all working days (to be closed on Govt. holidays)

Registration fees: Rs. 2000/- (one time).

Monthly fees: Rs. 1500/- (to be paid by 5th of every month).

Initial enrollment will be for 10/15 children only. Enrollment will be decided on a first come first serve basis. Priority will be given to 6m-3 years children.

Facilities to be offered in the creche

Nurturing, responsive and inclusive environment

Clean hygienic environment

Dedicated, well trained Creche Sahayika for safety & care of the children

Development & age-appropriate activities

Child friendly toys/books/play activities

Child friendly toilets

First aid and medical facilities

Refrigerator, Microwave, Water filter

Waiting area & breastfeeding corner for mothers

Safety & security

CCTV cameras

Guidelines for parents