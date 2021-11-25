Create Your Own Sticker On WhatsApp Web: Here’s How
New Delhi: WhatsApp has launched the latest editing tool that allows user to make their own custom stickers. This feature will be available for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Desktop platform users on Mac and PC. The custom stickers can be used in groups as well as private texts with individuals.
Moreover, there is no info if we will get to see this on the Android/iOS versions of the app, but it seems highly likely that we could see this roll out in the coming few weeks.
How to make custom stickers on WhatsApp
Follow the steps mentioned below to make your own stickers on WhatsApp:
- Open WhatsApp Web, go to the chat you want to send the custom sticker to.
- Click on the attach icon in the chat bar (paperclip icon) and then opt for the sticker option
- Once the new Sticker option is selected via the attach button, WhatsApp users can select any image saved onto their computer to edit and customise. Select the photo that you want to send as a sticker, and edit it on WhatsApp using the tools offered.
- WhatsApp allows you to add emojis, stickers from your sticker panel, and even add text. WhatsApp users can even draw on the image, or crop it if they desire. Options to undo and redo an edit action are also available.
- Once the custom sticker is successfully edited and created, WhatsApp users can select the Send option available at the bottom right of the chat screen.