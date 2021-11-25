Create Your Own Sticker On WhatsApp Web: Here’s How

New Delhi: WhatsApp has launched the latest editing tool that allows user to make their own custom stickers. This feature will be available for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Desktop platform users on Mac and PC. The custom stickers can be used in groups as well as private texts with individuals.

Moreover, there is no info if we will get to see this on the Android/iOS versions of the app, but it seems highly likely that we could see this roll out in the coming few weeks.

How to make custom stickers on WhatsApp

Follow the steps mentioned below to make your own stickers on WhatsApp: