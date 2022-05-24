Craving Something Savoury? Try Making These Crispy Jackfruit Pakoras
New Delhi: Jackfruit Pakoras are crispy inside and is scrumptious to eat and has a lip-smacking taste. Follow these easy steps to make these mouthwatering fitters.
Ingredients
- Rice flour – 2 tablespoons.
- Soda – 1 pinch.
- Chilly powder – 1 teaspoon.
- Turmeric powder – 1/4 teaspoon.
- Salt – to taste.
- Jack fruit – 250 grams.
- Chickpea flour (besan) – 1 cup.
- Oil – to fry.
- Cumin seeds – 1/2 teaspoon.
Method:
- First cut the jackfruit very thin just like matchsticks.
- In a bowl add turmeric powder, chilly powder, salt, a pinch of soda, rice flour, cumin seeds, chickpea flour, oil, mix this well, in this add thin slices of jackfruit and mix this and sprinkle the water and mix it well.
- Deep fry the pakora in oil, and drain the pakora on a paper towel before serving.
