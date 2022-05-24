Craving Something Savoury? Try Making These Crispy Jackfruit Pakoras

New Delhi: Jackfruit Pakoras are crispy inside and is scrumptious to eat and has a lip-smacking taste. Follow these easy steps to make these mouthwatering fitters.

Ingredients

Rice flour – 2 tablespoons.

Soda – 1 pinch.

Chilly powder – 1 teaspoon.

Turmeric powder – 1/4 teaspoon.

Salt – to taste.

Jack fruit – 250 grams.

Chickpea flour (besan) – 1 cup.

Oil – to fry.

Cumin seeds – 1/2 teaspoon.

Method: