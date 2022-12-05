Panjiri
Craving For Something Sweet? Make Delicious Panjiri At Home

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Panjiri is a traditional Punjabi sweet made with whole wheat flour, powdered sugar and ghee. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole wheat flour or 120 grams whole wheat flour
  • ½ cup raw sugar or unrefined cane sugar or 80 grams sugar or ½ cup + 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
  • 15 to 18 cashews or almonds or a mix of both
  • 15 to 18 raisins
  • 4 tablespoons desi ghee (clarified butter)

Instructions

  1. Powder 1/2 cup sugar in a dry grinder and keep aside.
  2. Take 1 cup whole wheat flour/atta in a kadai or a thick bottomed broad pan.
  3. Keep the pan on a low flame or sim and begin to roast the whole wheat flour.
  4. You have to stir often while roasting the flour so that there is even roasting.
  5. Roast till the color changes and you get nutty aroma from the whole wheat flour. About 9 to 12 minutes on a low flame.
  6. Then add 4 tbsp ghee in the flour.
  7. Mix very well.
  8. Add cashews. If adding almonds, then roast them separately in a pan and then add.
  9. Keep on stirring and roasting the panjiri mixture for 5 to 6 minutes more. Do check the taste of the whole wheat flour it should feel cooked. There should be no rawness in the taste.
  10. Switch off the flame. Keep the pan down and add the powdered sugar.
  11. Mix very well. Then add raisins and mix again.
  12. Allow the panjiri to cool. Then store in an air tight box and serve panjiri.
Breaking