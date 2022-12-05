Craving For Something Sweet? Make Delicious Panjiri At Home
New Delhi: Panjiri is a traditional Punjabi sweet made with whole wheat flour, powdered sugar and ghee. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the dish.
Ingredients
- 1 cup whole wheat flour or 120 grams whole wheat flour
- ½ cup raw sugar or unrefined cane sugar or 80 grams sugar or ½ cup + 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
- 15 to 18 cashews or almonds or a mix of both
- 15 to 18 raisins
- 4 tablespoons desi ghee (clarified butter)
Instructions
- Powder 1/2 cup sugar in a dry grinder and keep aside.
- Take 1 cup whole wheat flour/atta in a kadai or a thick bottomed broad pan.
- Keep the pan on a low flame or sim and begin to roast the whole wheat flour.
- You have to stir often while roasting the flour so that there is even roasting.
- Roast till the color changes and you get nutty aroma from the whole wheat flour. About 9 to 12 minutes on a low flame.
- Then add 4 tbsp ghee in the flour.
- Mix very well.
- Add cashews. If adding almonds, then roast them separately in a pan and then add.
- Keep on stirring and roasting the panjiri mixture for 5 to 6 minutes more. Do check the taste of the whole wheat flour it should feel cooked. There should be no rawness in the taste.
- Switch off the flame. Keep the pan down and add the powdered sugar.
- Mix very well. Then add raisins and mix again.
- Allow the panjiri to cool. Then store in an air tight box and serve panjiri.
Comments are closed.