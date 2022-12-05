Craving For Something Sweet? Make Delicious Panjiri At Home

New Delhi: Panjiri is a traditional Punjabi sweet made with whole wheat flour, powdered sugar and ghee. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the dish.

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat flour or 120 grams whole wheat flour

½ cup raw sugar or unrefined cane sugar or 80 grams sugar or ½ cup + 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

15 to 18 cashews or almonds or a mix of both

15 to 18 raisins

4 tablespoons desi ghee (clarified butter)

Instructions