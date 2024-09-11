Bhubaneswar: A labourer was injured when a crane used for hoisting materials at a construction site in Bhubaneswar’s Unit-8 OMC Colony collapsed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during the construction of a ten-story building at OMC Colony. Thankfully, 14-15 workers who were present under the crane remained unharmed.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined yet. Nonetheless, representatives from the construction firm assert that there were no workers under the crane at the time of its collapse and that all required safety protocols were being observed.

An inquiry into the incident has been initiated.