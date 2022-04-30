Crafts Council of Odisha Organises 1st Craft Exhibition ‘Master Crafters’

Bhubaneswar: The Crafts Council of Odisha affiliated to Crafts Council of India launched its first craft exhibition called MASTER CRAFTERS at the banquet hall of Bhubaneswar Club today.

This two-day exhibition will showcase a range of craft products such as pattachitra, stoneware, applique, handwoven ikat, dhokra, silver filigree and straw products – all made by a few of the state’s best craftsmen who have been awarded with state and national awards.

Mrs. Shubha Sharma, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary, Department of Textile, Handlooms and Handicrafts inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Shri Santosh Mohapatra, Retd. IAS, Chairman, Crafts Council of Odisha. Present among others were Rajib Sahu, Secretary, Smt Paramita Panda, Joint Secretary, Smt Adyasha Dash, Treasurer of Crafts Council of Odisha and other craft loving members like Smt Rebati Panii, Smt. Rashmi Mohapatra, Tapan Mohanty, Devesh Sinha, Sanjana Pattnaik, Ramesh Swain and other dignitaries like.

Inaugurating the exhibition, the chief guest Smt Subha Sharma welcomed the formation of Craft Council of Odisha and expressed the hope that the Council can be an ideal partner in the development of crafts in the state. She also appreciated the idea of small indoor exhibition of state and nationally warded craft persons like Master Crafters. Outlining the various efforts of state government to promote crafts she thanked the craft persons for participating in the event.

Speaking on this occasion, Mohapatra said that all craft rich states in India have craft councils affiliated to Craft Council of India which in turn is affiliated to the World Craft Council. Odisha in spite of being one of the leading craft rich states did not have this Council and we are happy that thanks to the interest shown by some craft loving persons this Council has finally been born. This exhibition is its first baby step and the Council hopes to undertake many more activities for the development of crafts and benefit of the craft persons.

The exhibition shall be opened till 8 pm today and between 11 am to 8 pm on 1st May 2022 for the public. The emphasis in this event is excellence and it includes showcasing the work of some of the best craftsmen who have been awarded for their work such as Pattachitra works by Bijay Parida, Purna Chandra Moharana and Dwijabara Das, Stone craving by Kalpataru Moharana and Keshab Moharana, Palm leaf engraving by Rabindra Behera, Applique works by Kabi Mohanty, Silver filigree by Pankaj Kumar Sahoo, Sea shell works by Jagannath Mohapatra and Ikat weaving by Harishankar Meher and Arjun Pal.

The Council knows that there are many more excellent craftsmen to be given this opportunity and many more activities in areas of design, raw material and marketing to be undertaken in this sector. The Craft Council of Odisha hopes to do it in days to come with support of industry, government, institutions and craft loving patrons.