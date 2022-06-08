Craft Bazar Inaugurated At Konark’s Urban Haat

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Co-operative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd. a State Govt. Organization with the brand name of “UTKALIKA” working under the administrative control of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Deptt. Govt. of Odisha, Utkalika is organising a national level Handicraft Exhibition “Craft Bazar” from 04-06-2022 to 13-06-2022 at Urban Haat, Konark.

The event is sponsored by Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India and Co-Sponsored by Govt. of Odisha. 100 Handicraft Artisans are displaying their exclusive Handicraft products in the fair. This is a marketing platform for Handicraft artisans for show casing and selling their crafts to customers directly.

All important Handicrafts of Odisha such as Stone Carving, Wood Carving, Pattachitra, Tassar Painting, Silver Filigree, Applique, Terracotta, Dhokra Casting, Golden Grass, Brass and Bell Metal, Paddy Craft, Lacquer Toys, Soft Toy, Horn Crafts, Seashell, Paper Mashie, Wooden Toy, Embroidery of West Bengal are being displayed in the stalls.

The objective of Craft Bazar is to provide marketing platform for the artisans and to showcase the richness and varieties of Handicraft items.

With participation of 100 artisans, the event is expected to draw 50,000 visitors and customers. It is expected to generate a business of 40 lakhs for the artisans.

Smt. Rita Sahu, Minister, HT & H Deptt. Govt. of Odisha has expressed her best wishes for success of this event.

The event is inaugurated by Smt. Shubha Sarma, Commissioner- Cum- Secretary, in the presence of Sri Saroj Kumar Patel, Special Secretary, HT&H Department and MD, Utkalika and other officers of the Deptt.