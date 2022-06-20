Craft Bazar at Ekamra Haat Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Co-operative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd. a State Govt. Organisation with the brand name “Utkalika” working under the administrative control of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Deptt. Govt. of Odisha, is organising a national level Handicraft Exhibition “Craft Bazar” from 20-06-2022 to 29-06-2022 at Ekamra Haat Bhubaneswar.

The event is sponsored by Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India and Co-Sponsored by Govt. of Odisha.

Handicraft artisans from Odisha, Bihar, Bengal and Jharkhand have participated in the Craft Bazaar to display and sale their exclusive products. Handicrafts items such as Stone Carving, Wood Carving, Pattachitra, Tassar Painting, Silver Filigree, Applique, Terracotta, Dhokra Casting, Golden Grass, Brass and Bell Metal, Paddy Craft, Lacquer Toys, Soft Toy, Horn Crafts, Seashell, Paper Machie, Wooden Toy, Embroidery, Palm Leaf Engraving, Tribal Jewellery, Bamboo, Jewellery, Shitalpatti Craft, Jute Craft, Wooden Wears, Natural Fiber, Hand Printed Textiles, Zari Goods, Tie & Dye, Tribal painting are the major attraction of the Bazaar.

The objective of Craft Bazar is to provide marketing platform for the artisans and to showcase the richness and varieties of Handicrafts and Handloom items.

With participation of 100 artisans, the event is expected to draw 1,00,000 visitors and customers. It is expected to generate a business of 1crore for the artisans. Smt. Rita Sahu, Minister, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts expressed her best wishes for the grand success of this Craft Bazar.

The event was inaugurated by Smt Shubha Sarma, Commissioner- Cum- Secretary, HT&H Dept. in the presence of Sri Saroj Kumar Patel, Special Secretary, HT & H Deptt.-Cum- M.D, Utkalika, Sri Shyambhakta Mishra, Director, Handicrafts, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.