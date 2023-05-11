Cracker explosion ignites fire at government quarters in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at government quarters in Unit 2 area of Bhubaneswar. The fire service personnel have brought the flames under control.

According to sources, the fire reportedly started due to the explosion of firecrackers. The fire is said to have started at 6:30 this morning.

Fortunately, there is no causalities and extensive damage has been reported due to the fire.

On being informed, Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Their prompt action contained the flames before they could spread to neighboring buildings, averting further calamity.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire and hold those responsible for the illegal manufacture of firecrackers accountable.