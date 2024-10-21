Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police have launched a series of raids on spa centres and salons across Bhubaneswar. This operation aims to dismantle sex rackets allegedly operating under the guise of legitimate businesses.

The raids, which began early Saturday, have already led to the busting of several sex rackets. Acting on a tip-off, police teams conducted surprise inspections at multiple locations, including a prominent spa near Rabi Talkies Chhak. During these operations, two women were rescued, and a youth was detained for his involvement in the racket.

Following the bust of a racket near Ravi Talkies, DCP Pinak Mishra emphasized Odisha government’s commitment to eradicating such trades. An FIR regarding a minor’s exploitation led to arrests and further raids by Badagada police at ‘Diamond Salon and Spa’, rescuing victims. Social activist Suchismita Prusty called for stringent checks and punishments.

Commissionerate Police have vowed to continue their efforts to eradicate such illegal activities from the city. “We are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals. These operations will continue until we have rooted out these criminal networks,” said a senior police official.

The crackdown has been widely praised by local residents, who hope that these actions will lead to a safer and more secure environment in Bhubaneswar.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related