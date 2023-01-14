Crackdown On Manja Thread In Cuttack

Cuttack: In a crackdown on Manja threads, the Enforcement team of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) along with the officials of Commissionerate Police today conducted surprise raid on several stalls selling kites and threads in Jhola Sahi and Nandi Sahi areas.

CMC Deputy Commissioner Ajay Mohanty and other senior officials were present during the raid.

During the raid, one person was arrested for selling synthetic threads for kite flying. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on the person, said an official of the CMC.