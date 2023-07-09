Crackdown in Sambalpur
Crackdown in Sambalpur: 6 criminals arrested; 22 rounds of live bullets, Rs 11.20 lakh cash, car, and 2 bikes seized

By Pragativadi News Service
Sambalpur: Sambalpur Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested six hardcore criminals involved in multiple cases. Eight firearms, 22 rounds of live ammunition, one car, two motorcycles and Rs 11.20 lakh cash have been recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as -Md. Samsher, Md. Mousim, Manu Pandey, Mohit Paswan, Santosh Moharana and Md Ahmmad.

Sambalpur SP, Mukesh Bhamoo informed that a detailed investigation is being conducted to ascertain the source of procurement of the weapons. It is suspected that the criminals were involved in smuggling of firearms after procuring them from Bihar and other parts of the country.

