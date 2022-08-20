CPSE 2018 Paper I re-exam postponed

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed at some centres in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Choudwar and other places during the conduct of the re-examination of paper 1 of Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2018.

Following this, Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) Chairman Sudhanshu Sarangi announced that the re-examination of Paper I in CPSE 2018 has been postponed because of software issues.

Regretting the inconvenience, Sarangi assured that no candidate will be denied the opportunity to take the exam. According to Sarangi, the responsibility of conducting the CPSE 2018 has been given to a central agency. “We will take appropriate action against the agency,” he said.