CPI Leader Kanhaiya Kumar, MLA Jignesh Mevani Join Congress

New Delhi: CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani have joined the Congress on Tuesday in the presence of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Mevani and Kumar are both important young voices, known for their opposition to right-wing politics.

A key role in Kumar’s induction is said to have been played by Prashant Kishor who met the former JNUSU president at the residence of former JD(U) leader Pavan Verma.

It is quite likely that Mevani and Kumar would be a part of the Congress’ campaign in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.