Sambalpur: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 11.22 lakh on the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla. This action comes in response to the institute’s failure to comply with biomedical waste management norms as stipulated under the Environment Protection Act.

Following a field inspection in August, the CPCB identified several discrepancies in VIMSAR’s waste management practices. Despite being issued a show-cause notice and directed to submit a time-bound action plan, VIMSAR failed to address the non-compliances adequately.

The CPCB’s stringent measures aim to ensure that biomedical waste is managed in an environmentally sound manner, minimizing its impact on public health and the environment. VIMSAR has been instructed to take immediate corrective actions and submit an action taken report along with the environmental compensation charges.

Bhabagrahi Rath, the in-charge director of VIMSAR, acknowledged the lapses and assured that steps are being taken to rectify the issues promptly.