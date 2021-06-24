CP Issues Traffic Advisory For Route Diversion At Patrapada, Kalinga Vihar

Bhubaneswar: NHAI, Dhenkanal has requested for diversion at Patrapada and Kalinga Vihar, Bhubaneswar for a period of three months on NH-16 for construction of two VUPs.

In a public notice, Commissionerate Police said: “ In order to facilitate the construction works for the benefit of the commuters, there is a need for diversion of the vehicles for free flow of traffic at the aforementioned road on NH-16 and the approaching roads for safety and security of commuters as per the feasibility report submitted by ACP Traffic, Bhubaneswar”.

At Patrapada: All the vehicles coming from Bhubaneswar side intending to go Khurda side shall be diverted at the starting point of VUP construction site in front of Union Bank, Aiginia Branch through the service-road on the RHS (BBSR-Khurda).

Similarly, all the vehicles coming from Khurda side intending to go towards Bhubaneswar shall be diverted in front of Prasad Digital Studio near newly opened median cut through the service road on the LHS (Khurda-Bhubaneswar) terminating at near hotel Blue Heaven.

At Kalinga Vihar: All the Vehicles coming from Bhubaneswar side intending to go towards Khurda side shall be diverted in front of DN Regalia through service road on the RHS (BBSR-Khurda).

Similarly, all the vehicles coming from Khurda side intending to go towards Bhubaneswar shall be diverted on service road through Kalinga Vihar Chhak on the LHS (Khurda – BBSR.)