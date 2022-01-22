CP Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of R-Day Parade In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Gearing up for the Republic Day parade on January 26 and the full rehearsal for the same, the Commissionerate Police has released an advisory with details of which routes will be shut and the timings for the same.

As per a notice issued by the Commissionerate Police, the rehearsal parade shall be held on 22/23.01.2022 on 02.30 P.M. and full dress rehearsal will be held on 24.01.2022 at 7.30 A.M. at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here.

In order to ensure “smooth conduct of the parade” on the rehearsal day as well as on Republic Day, the City Police has put in place traffic restrictions.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

1. No vehicles or pedestrian will be permitted to enter Mahatma Gandhi Marg unless they are specifically invited to remain present during the ceremony.

2. Vehicles coming form Housing Board crossing towards Rabindra mandap shall be diverted from Keshari Talkies through left side lane.

3. Vehicles coining from AG square towards PMG square shall be diverted from Jaydev Bhawan crossing via IDCOL auditorium road.

4. Vehicles coming from 120 TA Battalion crossing towards Rabindra Mandap will be diverted from MLA colony crossing towards Unit-4 road.

5. Vehicles coming on Janpath will not be allowed to enter Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Master Canteen side.

6. All the lanes touching Mahatma Gandhi Marg shall be sealed.

7. The aforesaid restrictions on traffic movement shall also be imposed during Rehearsal Parade on 22/23.01.2022 on 02.30 P.M. and full dress rehearsal will be held on 24.01.2022 on 7.00 A.M.

8. Selling of gas balloon is strictly prohibited in the area between PMG square and Master Canteen square on 26.01.2022 from 06.30 A.M. till the parade is over.

9. The invitees may approach the Mahatama Gandhi Marg either from Master Canteen or through Jaydev Bhawan (Sachivalaya Marg) up to designated dropping point on the backside of the dais.

10. The dedicated parking space for the VVIPs and invitees will be adjacent to the dais enclosed by steel railings. The lanes touching Mahatma Gandhi Marg may also be utilized for parking.