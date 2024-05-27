CP Introduces Summer Cyber Security Internship Programme 2024

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar- Cuttack recognizes the critical importance of cyber security in today’s digital age. With the increasing dependence on technology, it is imperative to safeguard sensitive information and infrastructure against cyber threats. To bolster the capabilities in this realm, the Commissionerate Police has initiated this Cyber Security Programme, aimed at nurturing young talents interested in the field of cyber security.

Sanjeeb Panda, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar–Cuttack and DCP Bhubaneswar UPD has initiated the Summer Cyber Security Internship Programme 2024 supported by ICICI Bank, Bhubaneswar for the first time in the state to create Cyber Warriors. Being the capital city, cyber cases come from all over the state to Cyber Police Station Bhubaneswar first.

Citing about the cyber cases, Commissioner said that in the last 04 months Bhubaneswar UPD, Cyber Police Station has received around 1515 complaints, registered 100 FIRs, detection is 9 %, valuable lost 17.75 crores, reversed 20 lakhs due to quick action, successfully blocked 7.15 crore ie 40%. It’s a challenge to get back the fraud amount as the complainants do not report immediately as they are not aware to block the amount after the incident.

Commissionerate Police is trying to improve the capacity of Cyber Police Station, more simplification to be done in near future. Frauds like UPI related, Credit Card-Debit Cards, Social Media are huge in number and has become a common way of cyber crimes and on larger platform people are victimized of fake job fraud, investment, trading scams, digital arrest etc and losing huge amounts. So Commissionerate Police is planning to work more on awareness part, investigation part, detection part and education part through which people will learn and empowered themselves to report or block immediately by themselves in different government portals line www.cybercrime.gov.in, www.sancharsaathi.gov.in etc.

DCP Bhubaneswar UPD Shri Prateek Singh, IPS also highlighted the importance of cyber education for people, cyber crime challenges and the preventive steps to be taken up through this internship and wished the students all the best by looking forward for a good outcome from this progarmme.

The Internship period is of 8 weeks ie two months. This internship is designed to provide with valuable industry insights and practical skills that will be instrumental in their professional growth, proactive engagement and commitment which will not only benefit their personal and professional development but also contribute to the ongoing projects and initiatives in making a cyber crime free society. 11 nos of bright, talented technical students from best Institutes of Bhubaneswar from 650 odd applications were selected to undergo the Summer Cyber Security Internship Programme 2024 who will be given with hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to real-world cyber security challenges within the framework of law enforcement and will be monitored by Cyber Experts Team. And this whole programme will be coordinated and lead by ACP Anjana Tudu, Commissionerate Police.