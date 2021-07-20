CoWin Portal Is Single Source Of Truth For Vaccination Status: Union Minister

New Delhi: The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha that all beneficiaries who have received vaccines in India are registered on CoWIN portal.

CoWIN portal is the single source of truth for vaccination status.

As on 16th July 2021, a total of 3.48 lakh doses (0.09% of the total doses administered) have been administered to persons without Identity Cards. State/UT-wise details are at Annexure.

Registration and vaccination of people without access to digital technology can be done through:

Walk-in registration of either single individuals or groups of individuals at COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC).

Registration at Common Service Centres

Registration of up to 4 persons using a single mobile number to facilitate registration of people without mobile phones.

Detailed SOP has been issued for vaccination of people without prescribed photo ID documents through key facilitators at identified Government CVCs.