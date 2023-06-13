CoWIN data breach: Was data of lakhs of users leaked? Centre breaks silence

New Delhi: After reports of an alleged CoWIN data breach broke out, the Central government stepped forward to issue an official statement regarding the same, saying that the data of lakhs of Indians who have their details registered on the website is safe.

CoWIN is a government platform designed by Centre during the Covid-19 pandemic vaccination drive where people had to register their Aadhaar card and mobile number for booking vaccination slots. Last night, media reports said that the data of CoWIN has been leaked.

The Minister of State for IT, in a tweet, explained that “previously stolen data” was seemingly accessed by a Telegram (online messenger application) bot. “A Telegram Bot was throwing up Cowin app details upon entry of phone numbers. The data was being accessed by bot from a threat actor database, which seems to have been populated with previously stolen data,” he said.

Chandrasekhar further said the National Data Governance policy has been finalised that will create a common framework of data storage, access and security standards in the country.

“With reference to some alleged CoWin data breaches reported on social media, @IndianCERT has immediately responded and reviewed this,” he tweeted.

According to reports and posts circulating on social media, information including a person’s phone number, gender, ID card information, date of birth, last four digits of Aadhaar, as well as the name of the centre where the vaccine was received were also leaked on the channel.

The government has termed these reports “mischievous” and “without any basis”, and that the matter has been reviewed by the country’s nodal cyber security agency CERT-In. It assured that the data in the portal is completely safe.

“Without OTP, vaccinated beneficiaries’ data cannot be shared to any BOT,” the Health Ministry said.

The CoWin was developed and is owned and managed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. An Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) was formed for steering the development of COWin and for deciding on policy issues.