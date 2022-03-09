Covovax Gets Emergency Use Authorisation For Adults, Children Aged Above 12

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India’s (SII) vaccine Covovax has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General Of India (DCGI) on Wednesday.

” Covovax in global trials has demonstrated more than 90% efficacy”, informed SII CEO Adar Poonawala.

The approval has been granted for the administration of the Covid 19 vaccine to adults and to children aged above 12.

It is the fourth vaccine to receive the regulator’s nod for use among those below 18 years.

The DCGI has already approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28. It has not yet been included in the country’s vaccination drive.