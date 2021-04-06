Covishield Stock Nil! Odisha Urges Centre To Release 15-20 Lakh Doses Immediately

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government of Tuesday reiterated its demand before the Centre to supply 15 to 20 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ immediately.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Odisha Health & Family Welfare Dept, PK Mohapatra, in a letter to Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, apprised that the State has ‘nil stock’ of Covishield in all district and regional vaccine stores.

Odisha received 3,49,130 doses of Covishield today afternoon which will be distributed soon. With the stock available, vaccination can be carried out for another 3 days. After that there will be no stock of Covishield vaccine across Odisha, said Mohapatra.

“This will adversely impact timely administration of the second dose of vaccine as well as delay vaccination of vulnerable persons,” read the letter.

Odisha has already administered more than 35.67 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The State’s average vaccination coverage from April 1 has been 2.31 lakh per day. Taking into account the rising cases of COVID-19 in Odisha, the State Government reiterated its demand for immediate supply of 15-20 lakh doses of Covishield for conducting planned COVID-19 vaccination sessions smoothly in the coming days.