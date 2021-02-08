COVID Warrior Memorial To Come Up At Biju Patnaik Park In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In order to recognise the sacrifice and services rendered by COVID warriors, the Odisha government has decided to construct COVID Warrior Memorial at Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar.

In a letter to Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt, Works Department, P. K. Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary to Govt, Health & Family Welfare Dept, informed about the selection of site and construction of COVID Warrior Memorial.

“COVID-19 is once in a century pandemic. In order to keep it in the memory of people as well as to recognise the sacrifice and services rendered by the COVID Warriors who have lost their lives fighting the pandemic, Government has decided to construct a COVID Warrior Memorial,” read the letter.

As per the order, the State Government has selected Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar as the site for construction of the COVID Warrior Memorial.

Further, Works Department has been declared as the Nodal Department for construction of COVID Warrior Memorial. The Works dept will engage architect to finalise the design and structure of the memorial and take approval from the competent authority. The cost of the construction will be met out of the budgetary provisions of Works Department.

The State Government has also decided that COVID Warrior Memorial shall be ready for its inauguration on 15th August, 2021.