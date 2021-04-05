Covid violations! BMC seals private coaching centre, raids on

Bhubaneswar: Intensifying enforcement against Covid violations, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed a private coaching centre in the city.

The coaching centre located near Jayadev Vihar has been sealed for violating the Covid protocols.

As per available reports, the civic authorities will continue the raids and vigils on several coaching centres and educational institution in order to check on the maintenance of several Covid guidelines.

On the other hand, the raids will be carried out in all three zones that come under the supervision of the BMC.

Reportedly, the move has been adopted to curb the spread of coronavirus in educational institutions and also among the denizens.

Educational institutes seem to have become the epicentre of the resurgence in COVID-19 in Odisha.