COVID Vaccines Reaching Odisha Today Insufficient: HFW Director

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will receive 3.49 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine today. However, the doses are inadequate and will last for three days only, informed Odisha Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi.

The Government will again write to the Centre for an adequate supply of vaccines for uninterrupted inoculation drive.

Reportedly, the State has 3.47 lakh Covishield vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, in the last 5 days, over 11 lakh people were vaccinated even though the target was 10 lakh.

On the other hand, the timing of vaccination has been rescheduled due to the heatwave, he added.