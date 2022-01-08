COVID Vaccine: Over 2 Cr Children In 15-18 Age Group Vaccinated With First Dose

New Delhi: Over 2 crore teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, informed nion Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today.

“Great Going, my Young Friends. Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children,” Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

<>

तेज गति से जारी बच्चों का टीकाकरण 💉 Great Going, my Young Friends 👦🏻 👧🏻 Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children.#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/787C2RByHQ — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 8, 2022

</>

With the administration of more than 90 lakh (90,59,360) vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, the cumulative number in the country has exceeded 150.61 crore (150,61,92,903), according to provisional reports updated till 7 am.