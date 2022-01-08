Over 2 Cr Children
National

COVID Vaccine: Over 2 Cr Children In 15-18 Age Group Vaccinated With First Dose

By PragativadiNews
0 11

New Delhi: Over 2 crore teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, informed nion Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today.

“Great Going, my Young Friends. Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children,” Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

<>

</>

With the administration of more than 90 lakh (90,59,360) vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, the cumulative number in the country has exceeded 150.61 crore (150,61,92,903), according to provisional reports updated till 7 am.

PragativadiNews 12199 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two × 2 =

Breaking